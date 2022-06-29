Giants WR Sterling Shepard Praises New-Look Offense by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Giants are expected to be one of the most offensively improved teams after hiring former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach.

Starting wide receiver Sterling Shepard is already heaping praise on Daboll’s system.

“Moving parts all day long,” said Shepard. “It kind of gets overwhelming whenever you look at the motion list too. They have it broken down on our [tablets], so when you look at the motion list, it’s so many different motions that you can do. It’ll be good getting a lot of our playmakers moving around. It’s going to be tough on defenses.”

Last season was the second straight year the Giants finished 31st in total yards of offense; only the Houston Texans were worse.

Boasting talented playmakers in Shepard, Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney, New York has the pieces to leap forward offensively. However, how contract-year quarterback Daniel Jones performs will be fundamental as to whether New York’s offense will genuinely be “tough” to handle.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Giants at +184 to make the postseason.