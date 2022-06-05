How Avalanche’s, Rangers’ Stanley Cup Odds Changed Since Preseason The Rangers have seen the biggest shift since the preseason by Jason Ounpraseuth 32 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Avalanche and the Rangers are on the cusp of reaching the Stanley Cup final. Those who jumped on their championship odds on the preseason are ecstatic, especially New York backers.

Colorado came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Saturday to take a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference finals. The Rangers have a chance to take a 3-0 series lead over defending-champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Bleacher Report Open Ice noted where the Avalanche and the Rangers stood in the preseason and were they are now. Colorado had +475 odds to win the Stanley Cup, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. And now the Avalanche’s odds have moved to 5-to-8. This means a $100 bet on the Avalanche in the preseason to win the Stanley Cup would pay out $575, but now a $100 bet would pay out $162.50.

New York was much more a long shot to win the Stanley Cup. Their preseason odds were 22-to-1, and now they are +260. The difference in pay out from betting on the Rangers in the preseason ($2300) compared to now ($360) is $1940.

The Avalanche entered the 2021-22 season as one of the favorites to win it all, but the Rangers’ run has created a lot of excitement not just for New York but for bettors who have been holding onto tickets for over half a year.