If This Celtics Prop Hits, Jaylen Brown Step Closer To NBA Finals MVP Brown scored 27 points in Game 3 on Wednesday by Jason Ounpraseuth 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics have an opportunity to take a 3-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors on Friday, and bettors are hoping Jaylen Brown can be the one to take Boston ahead in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Brown set the tone in Game 3 on Wednesday, and it led to a 27-point outing — and a near double-double with nine rebounds to go along with five assists.

It’s the points, however, that has the public’s attention. DraftKings Sportsbook has released information on the most bet player prop, and the public has bet Jaylen Brown 30+ points (+240) the most. This prop is under the “player specials” column and would pay out more if you were to bet Brown’s points total set at 24.5 (+105). The difference in payout on a $100 bet would be $135.

Another “player specials” bet the public has been targeting is for Jayson Tatum and Brown to hit more than three 3-pointers (+130). Celtics’ young duo hits a combined seven three pointers in Game 3; Tatum hit three 3’s, and Brown hit four 3’s.

If you were to stake $100 on Brown to score more than 30 points and for Brown and Tatum to hit more than three 3-pointers, the total payout would be $545.

Brown’s spectacular Game 3 has narrowed the Finals MVP race (+350), and it would narrow even further if the Celtics guard hits on these props along with a Boston victory.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden.