Max Scherzer Ready to Rejoin New York Mets

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer deemed himself ready to return after a successful second rehab outing with Double-A Binghamton.

Watch Max Scherzer react to his rehab start for the @RumblePoniesBB tonight.



Full interview 👉 https://t.co/eWzIgvq25O pic.twitter.com/kyshq9pfkf — New York Mets (@Mets) June 30, 2022

On Wednesday, Scherzer threw four and two-thirds innings against the Hartford Yard Goats. He struck out eight batters while allowing just two earned runs, but most importantly, he stretched his pitch count to 80. After his start, Scherzer was confident that he did not need another rehab appearance. Scherzer stated that when he got his pitch count between 70 to 80 pitches, he would be ready to take the ball for the Mets. He even felt that he had more left in the tank when he exited his most recent outing, which is great heading into his return.

Scherzer looks to have not missed a beat, given his success in both starts with the Rumble Ponies. He racked up 14 strikeouts over eight innings of work. However, it remains to be seen if he will be on a big-league mound five days from now.

New York Mets Betting Odds

Scherzer's return to the Mets would be massive for their season implications. Fortunately, the Mets have remained a top team in the NL despite missing both Scherzer and DeGrom. With both of their aces due to return, they could quickly become the favorites to take home the National League Pennant.