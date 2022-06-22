MLB Odds: Five Red Sox Bets To Make Right Now As Boston Rolls It seems their playoff odds are improving by the day by Travis Thomas 56 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Red Sox are winners of six straight series and have been hot lately at the perfect time.

We are less than a month away from the All-Star break and the American League pennant chase is starting to take shape. The Yankees are leading the way and practically running away with the AL East. But there are some other teams who will be in the mix to knock off the pinstripes once we get into the postseason, and that list includes the Red Sox.

Here are five bets to make right now if you are a Boston betting backer.

Futures

You can find value in a few MLB futures bets right now for Boston. Currently, you can grab the Red Sox to make the playoffs at -115 at BetMGM. Although you could have capitalized on better odds a month ago, it’s still decent value at -115 to bet on this team to survive the crowded wild-card field and make it into the postseason. If the playoffs began today, the Red Sox would be in thanks to that final wild-card spot.

But, when you look ahead to the upcoming schedule, Boston has an opportunity to put itself on more steady ground. They play the Guardians and Blue Jays head-to-head next week. Plus, both the Rays and Yankees come to town before the All-Star break. Not only do I believe the Red Sox will help cement their current playoff picture, but I also think these series will serve notice that this team will be a force to be reckoned with once in the postseason. That’s why the next futures bet I like is Boston to win the AL pennant at 15-1 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Resist the urge to bet this team to win the World Series at 35-1 (also at DraftKings), although that price is tempting, I think the road to the World Series is a better bet. The AL is so crowded in that wild-card race as well as these division races that ultimately all these teams will be battle-tested and weathered by the time October arrives. The familiarity of playing the Rays, Twins, White Sox, Guardians and Blue Jays will prove to be an advantage. As opposed to having less intel on whoever the Sox would potentially play in a World Series from the NL.

Game Bets

There are two bets Wednesday night that I like as the Red Sox try to complete the sweep of the Tigers. First let’s start on the moneyline. This line opened as Red Sox -140 and was bet down to -135, though it’s currently -140 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Five cents doesn’t seem like much, it always adds up in the sports betting world. So, pounce on it if you can find Boston at -135. In addition to the side on this game, I’m also going to bet the total. This number has seen movement as well. It opened at 9 in most sportsbooks and now has been bet down to 8.5 and 8 in some shops. Red Sox star Rafael Devers will rest for this game, which helped drive down the. Grab the Under 8.5 now at -110 while you can.