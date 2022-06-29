Money Following Novak Djokovic with Wimbledon Underway by SportsGrid 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Novak Djokovic will take the court for second-round action at Wimbledon this afternoon, and bettors have continued to back the Serbian native.

Djokovic defeated Kwon Soon-woo in first action. The two split the first two sets 6-3 before Djokovic won set three 6-3 and set four 6-4. After his opening-round victory, Djokovic will take on Thanasi Kokkinakis in second-round action this afternoon.

Rafael Nadal, the number two seed, will play second-round action on Thursday morning against Ricardas Berankis, which currently doesn’t have a set time. Nadal handled business in the first round, facing Francisco Cerundolo and beating the Argentinian 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

If the bracket continues on a chalk trajectory, Djokovic and Nadal could face off in the final at Wimbledon, which would undoubtedly draw plenty of eyeballs.

Djokovic opened the tournament, owning the best odds to win at +100, which has already increased to -125 before the second round kicks off. Nadal holds the second-highest odds after recording a first-round victory, seeing his opening odds rise from +1000 to +650. The third player with odds above +1000 is Carlos Alcaraz, who opened the tournament at +3300 and has seen plenty of line movement already, increasing to +800. Alcaraz is the fifth seed and survived a first-round scare against German Jan-Lennard Struff. That performance didn’t inspire confidence, but he’s still someone to watch ahead of his second-round matchup against Tallon Griekspoor. Stefanos Tsitsipas picked up a first-round victory and will take on Jordan Thompson on Thursday in second-round action. Tsitsipas owns odds of +1400 after opening at +1000. Rounding out the top five in current odds is Nick Kyrgios, who opened the tournament at +3300 and is currently sitting at +1600 after defeating Paul Jubb in the first round.

The tickets for Wimbledon have seen nearly 50% go towards two players. Nadal currently has the highest ticket percentage at 25.4%, while Djokovic is slightly behind at 23.9%. Alcaraz owns 8% of tickets, followed by Hubert Hurkacz with 6%, and Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime with 5.3%.

In terms of the money, a large portion has gone towards Djokovic, who holds 62.8% of the handle, followed by Nadal with 17.4%.

Nadal, Djokovic, and Alcaraz are listed as the book’s biggest liabilities at Wimbledon.

Below you can find the top five players with the highest odds to win at Wimbledon from the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Matteo Berrettini Withdrew From Wimbledon after coming down with Covid-19. Before that, he was listed with the second-highest odds of winning the tournament.