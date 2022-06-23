NBA Draft Odds: Bettors Might Want To Quickly React To Adrian Wojnarowski Report Wojnarowski reported the top three picks are 'increasingly firm' by Sean T. McGuire 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The majority of the time, basketball fans take what ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski says as gospel.

And if those fans feel like they want to do that again, they might be able to make a few dollars while doing so.

The well-known insider reported Thursday morning how the top three selections in Thursday night’s 2022 NBA Draft are going to play out.

“As team boards finalize today, the 1-2-3 of the NBA Draft is increasingly firm,” Wojnarowski tweeted at 8:41 a.m. ET, citing sources. “Jabari Smith to Orlando, Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City and Paolo Banchero to Houston.”

Those who are willing to ride the wave with Woj can find Smith on betting boards as the No. 1 overall pick. Smith remained plus-money (+145) at DraftKings Sportsbook to go No. 1 overall as of 10:30 a.m. ET. He was behind the favored Banchero (-190) and in front of Holmgren (+850). Smith was the favorite to be selected first less than a week ago.

Those interested should jump on it fast, though.

Others sportsbook have made Smith the betting favorite with prices that present no value. FanDuel Sportsbook, for example, has Smith -3500 to go No. 1 overall while BetMGM has the Auburn star at -550. FanDuel also has Holmgren -3500 to go No. 2 overall and Banchero -2200 to be picked third. Oddsmakers at FanDuel clearly had their ear to the ground, as it perfectly aligns with Wojnarowski’s report.

Both Holmgren and Banchero already have had their player draft position props taken off the board at DraftKings.

The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.