NBA Finals Odds: Bettors Confident Celtics Will Have Strong Game 6 The Celtics are four-point favorites in Game 6 by Jason Ounpraseuth 25 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Celtics face a do-or-die Game 6 on Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, and bettors are confident in these two Boston stars to have a big game.

DraftKings Sportsbook released the most bet player props for Game 6, and two Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart props occupy the top five. The top prop bet is Smart over 25.5 points plus assists and rebounds. The prop priced at 4-to-5 odds. The other Smart prop bet wagered at the third highest frequency is for the Celtics guard to score more than 15.5 points. The Over on the prop is set at 5-to-6. This means a $100 bet on the combined props would pay out $363.33.

The Tatum props tells a different story. While it makes sense to bet a points prop along with a points, rebounds and assists prop, the second highest and fourth highest bet props for Game 6 are Tatum to shoot under 3.5 3-pointers and to go over 27.5 points — both props are priced at 5-to-6 odds. A $100 bet on both of these props would pay out $366.66.

The Celtics young star has actually shot better from beyond the arc than on two-point field goals, per ESPN’s Kirk Goldsberry. Tatum will likely be the catalyst for Boston if it wants to force a Game 7, and for some bettors, they want him to shoot as little 3-pointers as possible.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry rounds out the top five in most bet player props. Bettors are going with a simple Over 28.5 points (-125), and Golden State will lean on Curry if it wants to clinch a title on the road.

The Celtics are four-point favorites heading into Game 6. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at TD Garden.