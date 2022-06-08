NBA Finals Odds: Host Celtics Not Earning Public Backing Before Game 3 Golden State is receiving more money and bets straight up by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have the benefit of returning to TD Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, but the betting public remains high on the visiting Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors, a 3.5-point road dog, are receiving more tickets and more money to win straight up than the Celtics. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 entering Game 3.

DraftKings Sportsbook revealed Wednesday evening the Warriors are responsible for 69% of bets and 66% of the total money wagered. It’s the same elsewhere, too. PointsBet Sportsbook has received 74% of moneyline handle (65% of bets) on Golden State while BetMGM shared the biggest difference Wednesday morning indicating that 82% of the handle (80% of bets) was on the Dubs.

Wagers on the spread are closer, but Golden State has earned more money and bets on that, too. The Warriors have gained 60% of bets (55% of handle) at DraftKings and 57% of bets (40% handle) at PointsBet. It’s certainly an indicator.

It’s worth noting some bettors could be opting to bet on the Warriors moneyline (+130) rather than to cover the spread (-120) due to a well-established betting trend. After all, it’s proven far more profitable in NBA Finals history to bet the underdog to win straight up rather than taking them to cover.

The Celtics and Warriors are scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET with both teams looking to enter the driver’s seat in the best-of-seven series.