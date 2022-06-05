NBA Finals Odds: Overwhelming Amount Of Game 2 Bettors Leaning One Way The public clearly believes Golden State will bounce back by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The betting public is doubling down on the Warriors in hopes Golden State will bounce back in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Western Conference champion Warriors, who received the majority of bets and money entering the series opener, are responsible for an overwhelming amount of both yet again. Golden State, which now is a 4.5-point consensus favorite entering Sunday night, trails Boston 1-0 in the best-of-seven series and again benefits from home-court advantage.

It certainly feels like a pivotal contest for the Warriors, especially considering the next two games are at TD Garden. Bettors agree, and it’s led to a majority of tickets on Golden State.

DraftKings Sportsbook revealed Sunday morning that 83% of the spread handle (76% of bets) is on the Warriors to cover four points. Similarly, 85% of the moneyline handle (71% of bets) is on Golden State to win straight up.

Those percentages are indicative of other shops, too.

BetMGM has 89% of the moneyline handle (71% of bets) on the Warriors with 75% of the spread money (74% of bets) also on the hosts. PointsBet shared a release Saturday noting how 91% of the money wagered on the spread (83% of bets) is on the Warriors to cover four points, too.

One rather incredible trend, however, may provide bettors with insight that helps their decision.

Over the last eight seasons (46 games), outright winners in the NBA Finals have covered the spread more than 95% of the time (42-2-2 ATS), which includes Boston’s Game 1 victory. Essentially it indicates if you like the Celtics +4, it may offer a few extra cents to take them straight up. Conversely, if you like the Warriors moneyline, it may be worth considering them to cover the spread.

The Celtics and Warriors will take the floor for Game 2 at Chase Center with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.