NBA Finals Odds: Searching For Best Bets In Celtics-Warriors Showdown

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are about to do battle in the NBA Finals. When the dust settles, one team will be crowned champion, and one player will walk away with the Finals MVP trophy.

Bettors obviously can wager on both of those outcomes, but limiting the options to just series winner and MVP is no fun, especially with a robust props market ahead of Thursday’s Game 1.

We’ve dived in at DraftKings Sportsbook to find what we think are some of the best bets with potential value ahead of the must-see series.

Highest single-game scoring performance (Jayson Tatum +125): Dating back to last season, Tatum has scored at least 39 points in a playoff game four times, including a 50-pointer last year and a 46-point showing this year. There’s plenty of variance — he scored just 10 points in a wretched Game 3 versus Miami — but it’s no secret he’s the most important player relative to either team’s offense. There’s going to be at least one game where he takes 20 shots, and he’s also more likely than some of the long-range shooters to get to the free-throw line where he can rack up the points.

Series spread: Warriors -1.5 games (+165): My pick for the series is Warriors in six, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see this battle-tested, experienced Golden State team make relatively quick work of the inexperienced Celtics. If that’s the case, this series spread number gives us plus money for a Warriors sweep, Warriors in five or Warriors in six.

Will there be at least one comeback win from 20-plus points? (Yes, +600) — We are just days removed from the Celtics nearly blowing an 11-point lead in the final minutes of Game 7. And that was against a severely compromised Heat team that didn’t really have any shooters. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Boston build an early lead at some point in a game only to see the Warriors shoot their way back into it and steal a win.

Series outcome: GSW G1, BOS G2, GSW G3, BOS G4, GSW G5, GSW G6 (50-1) — And finally, a long shot for a little bit of pizza money. The Celtics have been road warriors, so it’s not inconceivable they steal a game in Cali, but if we like the Warriors in six, the Celtics have to lose two straight somewhere. Given how they’ve played at home in the playoffs, it wouldn’t be surprising whatsoever to see the Warriors finish their climb back up the mountaintop in Boston.