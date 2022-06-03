NBA Odds: Celtics Open As Underdogs Vs. Warriors In Game 2 Of Finals Golden State is a four-point home favorite despite its Game 1 loss by Ricky Doyle 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics flexed their muscles in the fourth quarter Thursday night, outscoring the Golden State Warriors 40-16 en route to a 120-108 road win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

But oddsmakers aren’t overreacting to the Celtics’ flawless frame, as DraftKings Sportsbook installed the Warriors as four-point home favorites for Game 2 on Sunday night at Chase Center.

The Celtics were +150 on the moneyline as of Friday night, meaning a $100 wager on Boston would net a $150 profit should the C’s win outright. The Warriors were -170 on the moneyline, further highlighting oddsmakers’ expectation that Golden State will bounce back from its Game 1 loss.

The total for Game 2 was set at 215.5, a number the Celtics and Warriors easily surpassed in Game 1 thanks in large to lights-out shooting from both teams.

Boston weathered an early storm from Stephen Curry in Game 1 to carry a slim lead into halftime. The Warriors responded well after the break, building a 12-point advantage through three quarters, but the fourth quarter belonged to the Celtics, with Boston increasing its defensive intensity while knocking down shot after shot from beyond the arc.

The win obviously was huge for the Celtics, as they’re now guaranteed at least a split before the best-of-seven series shifts to TD Garden in Boston for Games 3 and 4. A victory in Game 2 would prove even bigger, and thus it’s on the Warriors to respond on their home floor.

Tipoff for Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.