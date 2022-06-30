Nets Superstar Kevin Durant Requests Trade by SportsGrid 32 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kevin Durant wants out of Brooklyn.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant has officially requested a trade from the Nets organization, and that management is working with the 33-year-old and his business manager on finding a possible destination.

Durant requested a trade with the team today, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/BkNEHwkrc0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Per Wojnarowski, “Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there’s no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant.”

Wojnarowski also notes the entire Brooklyn roster may be available for trade in the wake of Durant’s request.

It’s a stunning turn of events just days following teammate and best friend Kyrie Irving’s decision to pick up his one-year, $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

Durant’s desire to leave the Nets signals the end of one of the most disappointing and tumultuous “superteams” in NBA history. At one point possessing all three of Durant, Irving, and James Harden, Brooklyn won one playoff series over three years due to a litany of issues, ranging from injures to off-court drama.

The Nets have subsequently seen their NBA championship odds fall from opening odds of +700 to +1600 following Thursday’s bombshell announcement – courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.