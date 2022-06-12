NFL Fans Are Wagering Huge Money On Jets To Win Super Bowl The Jets' impressive offseason has inspired confidence for bettors by Jason Ounpraseuth 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Jets arguably had a great offseason, and it has some NFL fans confident New York can go the distance and win the Super Bowl.

ESPN’s David Purdum identified the Jets to win the Super Bowl as a popular futures bet to the tune of thousands of dollars being wagered by fans.

“The first big bet on the Jets came on Jan. 31 in New York just hours after Caesars Sportsbook opened its odds on next year’s Super Bowl,” Purdum wrote Friday. “A bettor wagered $5,000 on the Jets to win it all at 200-to-1 odds for a chance at a $1 million payday, but that was only the beginning.

“Online sportsbook PointsBet took a $1,000 bet on the Jets to win the Super Bowl at 200-to-1 in April from a customer in Pennsylvania. DraftKings, BetMGM and WynnBET each reported taking $500 Super Bowl bets on the Jets this offseason, and as of this week (June 10), the Jets are the largest Super Bowl liability at FanDuel, Caesars and at The Borgata in Atlantic City. More bets have been placed on the Jets to win the Super Bowl than on any other team except one — the Buffalo Bills, who are the consensus favorites.”

The odds have shifted to reflect the amount of action as PointsBet currently has the Jets to win the Super Bowl at 100-to-1, which is bottom 10 of longest odds. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Jets with the fifth-longest odds at 130-to-1, and FanDuel Sportsbook has even longer odds for New York set at 150-to-1, which is the third-longest odds.

Purdum points out what many other NFL fans are thinking — the Jets have not been a relevant championship team in the past decade. The Jets have a 22-59 record over the past five seasons, tied with the New York Giants for the worst in the NFL, and have failed to reach the playoffs in the past 11 seasons — the longest active postseason drought in the league.

Despite little history of the Jets being better than division rivals Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, there is still optimism in New York.

“God bless our fans,” ESPN’s Mike Greenberg told Purdum. “Now, do I expect the Jets to win the Super Bowl? Of course not. But, the (Cincinnati) Bengals were three points away and a year ago at this time that would have seemed just as unlikely.”

The Jets acquired an impressive haul of talent in the 2022 NFL Draft, though it would be a shock if they didn’t considering they drafted in the first round three times. Because of that, combined with a lackluster offseason from the Patriots, analysts believe it is time for the Jets to surpass New England in the AFC East.

While these wagers would pay out life-changing money, there is a reason why these odds are priced where they’re at and why fans aren’t exactly wagering on the Houston Texans (250-to-1 at DraftKings Sportsbook) to win the Super Bowl. But if people want to spend their discretionary income on a fun bet, more power to them.