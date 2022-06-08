NHL Odds: Lightning Now East Favorites After Game 4 Win Vs. Rangers The Eastern Conference finals is now tied 2-2 by Jason Ounpraseuth 32 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Rangers appeared to have the Eastern Conference finals in the bag, but after Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning are just two games away from their third straight Stanley Cup Finals appearance.

Tampa Bay defeated New York, 4-1, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday to tie the best-of-seven series, 2-2. The Rangers previously held a 2-0 series lead after winning Games 1 and 2 by a combined score of 9-4. New York was +260 to win the Stanley Cup and the favorite to come out of the East.

After the Lightning’s comeback, Tampa Bay is now the favorite to come out of the East with +350 odds to win the Stanley Cup and -155 odds to win the Eastern Conference finals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers’ Stanley Cup odds fell to +600, and their odds to win the series are now +135.

This means a $100 bet on the Lightning’s current price to win the Stanley Cup would pay out $450, and a $100 bet on the Rangers to win the Stanley Cup would pay out $700.

Whoever comes out of the series will face the Colorado Avalanche, and the Lightning or Rangers are expected to be the underdog in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Rangers will get a chance to rebound Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET.