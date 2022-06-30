Phoenix Suns Now Title Favorites Amid Kevin Durant's Trade Request by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kevin Durant rocked the NBA world Thursday, requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Now, with reports surfacing that the Suns are one of Durant’s preferred destinations, Phoenix has skyrocketed to the top of the NBA championship odds leaderboard, where it is tied with the Golden State Warriors at +600 (courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook).

A potential trio of Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul could wreak havoc on the rest of the Association. The Suns won an NBA-best 64 games last season before they were embarrassed in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals, falling 123-90 to the Dallas Mavericks. Adding a player of Durant’s caliber could very well put Phoenix over the top, especially as it appears more and more likely it will lose center Deandre Ayton to free agency.

In addition to possibly adding one of the league’s premier players, the 33-year-old’s presence would allow Paul to take on a lighter workload as he gets set to enter his age-37 campaign, the benefits of which would surely be felt come playoff time.

A two-time Finals MVP, Durant is still very much in the prime of his career, as evidenced by last season’s per-game averages of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists.

While nothing is set in stone, Suns fans are likely on the edge of their seats as they await the possibility of forming their own “superteam,” and in the meantime, potential suitors for Durant’s talents will continue to lineup.

Stay tuned.