Public Sees Jayson Tatum Bouncing Back In Game 2 Of NBA Finals

Game 1 of the NBA Finals was huge for the Boston Celtics. Not only did they secure a 1-0 lead in their series against the Golden State Warriors, but they did so on the road, without a significant scoring output from their superstar Jayson Tatum.

Tatum scored just 12 points on 3-for-17 shooting Thursday night, and despite racking up 13 assists, it was Boston’s role players who stood out in the 120-108 victory. That hasn’t deterred the betting public from forecasting a Tatum bounce back, something he’s consistently done after poor showings throughout this postseason.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the over on Jayson Tatum’s total points, rebounds and assists number of 39.5 is the fifth most bet player prop headed into Game 2.

Tatum is averaging 26.2 points, 6.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game this postseason, which falls just below that 39.5 number listed by DraftKings, but his numbers have ballooned following his worst performances.

The 24-year old has shot under 33% from the field just twice before this postseason, and responded with 30+ point performances both times. Both times, his PRA (points, rebounds and assists) exceeded 45.

The public will get to see if that trend continues on Sunday night as Boston takes on Golden State in Game 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from Chase Center.