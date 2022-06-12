Stanley Cup Final Odds: How Bookmakers View Avalanche-Lightning Series Colorado is both the series and Game 1 favorite by Sean T. McGuire 49 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The stage has been set for the Stanley Cup Final and bookmakers have indicated their view on the matchup.

The Tampa Bay Lightning advanced past the New York Rangers on Saturday night in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final. With the victory, Tampa Bay claimed the best-of-seven series four games to two and thus earned a date with the Western Conference champion Colorado Avalanche.

The Avs reached the title series after sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in the conference final and will enter Game 1 after having a week off. The series opener between the Lightning and Avalanche is scheduled for Wednesday.

Colorado, benefitting from home-ice advantage in the final, is viewed as the betting favorite (-190) entering the series. Tampa Bay enters the series with plus-money prices (+160) to hoist Lord Stanley on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Avalanche were floated as the favorite before the Stanley Cup Final matchup was even set.

Oddsmakers have the Avalanche as the Game 1 home favorite (-165), as well.

Puck drop for Game 1 at Ball Arena in Colorado is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.