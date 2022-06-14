Stanley Cup Final Odds: Lightning Are Live Underdogs To Slow Avalanche Tampa Bay is +155 to win the Cup by Sam Panayotovich 5 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

If there’s one team that can finally solve the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final, it’s the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

For all the offensive skill, speed and talent the Avalanche possess, the Lightning will counter with defensive responsibility, a solid structure and all-world goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy between the pipes. It’s a total contrast of styles in what should make for a fascinating best-of-seven series with Lord Stanley awaiting the winner.

Most American sportsbooks opened Colorado as a -190 betting favorite ($160 wins $100), with Tampa Bay coming back +160. Those odds imply a 65% chance that the Avs take care of business.

Yet despite the obvious bookmaker respect for Colorado, the market is moving the other way.

TBL odds to win Stanley Cup Final

+150 DraftKings ($100 wins $150)

+150 PointsBet

+150 SuperBook

+150 WynnBET

+155 BetMGM

+155 Caesars

+155 Circa Sports

+155 FanDuel ($100 wins $155)

“Colorado is a damn good hockey team,” one professional bettor told NESN. “But there’s no way the Avalanche should be laying almost two dollars against the champs. Tampa’s ability to solve opposing offenses cannot be underestimated and they have a Hall of Fame goaltender as the last line of defense.”

“We didn’t get involved, but it’s Tampa or pass from a price standpoint.”

I’ll take it one step further — I am betting the Lightning to win the Stanley Cup Final.

Colorado breezed through an overhyped and defenseless Edmonton Oilers squad in four games and now the Avs (on nine days rest) have to face a momentum-driven Lightning squad. And it’s not like Colorado is anywhere near full strength. It’s sounding more and more like Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano won’t play in the opener.

Meanwhile, it’s looking very realistic that Brayden Point will return for Tampa Bay.

Brayden Point back on the #GoBolts PP at practice 👀 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) June 14, 2022

Let’s not gloss over the Lightning re-inserting a Top 15 player into the lineup just in time for the Final.

You can have all the offensive fireworks and the power play and the youthful speed, I’ll ride with the experienced defensive-minded vets that mowed through the President’s Trophy-winning Florida Panthers in four games and stymied Igor Shesterkin, the best goalie on the planet.

Give me the Lightning to complete the three-peat.

Tampa Bay Lightning win series +155

TBL in six games +600

RECORD: (117-114, +30.7)