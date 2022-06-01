‘The Match VI’ Odds: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Favorites In QB Matchup Brady will search for his first win in 'The Match' by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The sixth edition of ‘The Match’ will tee off on June 1 at Wynn Golf Club, and for the first time in the history of the event, a pro golfer will not be participating.

Instead, pairs of star quarterbacks will take each other one. Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers will team up against Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen. Brady and Rodgers had previously competed against each other in ‘The Match IV,’ and the team of Bryson DeChambeau and Rodgers defeated Phil Mickelson and Brady.

Brady is still searching for his first win in ‘The Match’ series, and oddsmakers believe he might just get it. DraftKings Sportsbook has the team of Rodgers and Brady as a -190 favorite over the young star quarterbacks (8-to-5).

This means a $100 bet on the veteran quarterback duo would pay out $152.63, and a $100 bet on Allen and Mahomes would pay out $260.

The trash talk has been heavy in the build up to the big golf exhibition in Paradise, Nevada, but fans will get to see who is the best on the golf course at 6:30 p.m. ET.