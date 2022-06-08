These Scott Foster Statistics Should Help Celtics Fans Before Game 3 Foster's arrival shouldn't necessarily scare Celtics fans by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Shortly after the NBA announced Scott Foster would be the head official in Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, fans of both teams probably felt a bit uneasy.

That’s the kind of clout “The Extender” tends to carry.

But Foster’s arrival to TD Garden on Wednesday night shouldn’t necessarily scare Green Teamers, despite his controversial past. And there are handful of statistics and trends, courtesy of Action Network, which indicate why.

Since 2019, the Celtics are 15-6 against the spread when Foster officiates (including the regular season). In the last three postseasons, Boston has went 7-2 both straight up and ATS with Foster.

And from a league-wide perspective, since 2016, home teams in Game 3 of a playoff series are 10-1 straight up and 9-2 ATS when Foster serves as the lead official. Additionally, Foster has officiated 19 NBA Finals contests since 2010, and during that stretch the favorite is 14-5 straight up and 13-6 ATS.

Lastly, in either the Conference Finals or NBA Finals the past three years, teams fresh off a loss with Foster the lead official the following game are 10-1 straight up and 9-2 ATS.

The Celtics, a 3.5-point home favorite, certainly are hoping those trends continue when they take the floor in a pivotal Game 3. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.