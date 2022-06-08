Two Enticing Team Prop Bets For Celtics Vs. Warriors NBA Finals Game 3 Both teams live and die by the 3-point shot by Scott Neville 23 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have one tendency that connects the two teams. Both teams can shoot the lights out when they are going strong.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals was the best example of the two team’s ability to shine behind the arc, as the Celtics made 21 3-point shots with their role players taking center stage, and the Warriors made 19 behind Steph Curry’s insane first quarter.

Despite the Warriors’ 107-88 blowout of the Celtics in Game 2 on Sunday, both teams made exactly 15 3-point shots.

Both teams’ consistency from deep could prove profitable for bettors. Boston has -110 odds to hit the Over on 14.5 3-point makes, while Golden State has -120 odds to do the same, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. A $100 bet on the C’s could net a payout of $190.91, the same bet on Curry and company would return 183.33.

Neither team has had much success penetrating to the basket, with Al Horford and Robert Williams anchoring under the hoop for Boston and the duo of Draymond Green and Kevon Looney doing the same for Golden State.

More importantly, both teams trust their ability from long range, with one power duo accurately named the Splash Brothers.

The wager at this current line has hit all four times through two games as neither team has fallen below 15 treys in a game. If the trend continues, bettors could add two more winning bets to their cards for the third iteration of the series.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals heads to Boston as the Celtics and Warriors square off in TD Garden Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.