UFC 275 Odds: Where Public Stands On Champions Retaining Titles

UFC 275 makes its way to Singapore on Sunday as men’s light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and women’s flyweight champion Valentina Schevchenko headline a unique card.

Teixeira will defend his title for the first time after winning it at UFC 267 in 2021 against Jan Błachowicz in Abu Dhabi. Former Rizin Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka is set to challenge Teixeira on Sunday, and the coming off Fight of the Night honors from his May 2, 2021 knockout of Dominick Reyes.

The betting public is backing a new light heavyweight champion at UFC 275 with BetMGM reporting Procházka (-200) receiving 66% of the handle.

Taila Santos will challenge Schevchenko for the women’s flyweight title, and the public are betting heavily on the underdog (+425) to end Schevchenko’s six-fight title defense streak. The 34-year-old champion is a -650 favorite to defend her title she won at UFC 231 on Dec. 8, 2018.

The other big fight of the night is No. 2 Zhang Weili versus Joanna Jędrzejczyk in the strawweight division. The winner will likely take on current UFC Strawweight Champion Carla Esparza. The public are behind Jędrzejczyk (+145) with 69% of the bets and the handle on the 34-year-old. Weili enters the bout as a -175 favorite.

The pair last fought at UFC 248 on March 7, 2020 and should promise a fight-of-the-year contender.