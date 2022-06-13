U.S. Open Odds: Best Prices To Win Major At Country Club In Brookline Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite after his Canadian Open win by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s sure to be an entertaining week at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., as bettors likely will try to have some skin in the game as the golf world sets its sights to the 2022 U.S. Open.

The 2022 U.S. Open will start Thursday at the historic course, which has hosted three previous U.S. Opens, including one of the sport’s most memorable tournaments more than a century ago.

Following Rory McIlroy’s win at the RBC Canadian Open over the weekend, a thriller in which McIlroy bested Sunday’s playing partners Justin Thomas and Tony Finau, he’ll enter the 122nd U.S. Open as the favorite (10-to-1). McIlroy jumped Jon Rahm on the betting board Sunday afternoon with his win at St. George’s Golf Course, a layout broadcasters preached was a good preview for The Country Club.

Thomas, who was in the mix in Canada until consecutive bogies on the 71st and 72nd holes Sunday, sits in a tie with Rahm (12-to-1) on the second line. Thomas is less than a month removed from his recent PGA Championship victory, as well.

Anyway, here are the betting odds ahead of the U.S. Open in Brookline courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1200

Justin Thomas +1200

Scottie Scheffler +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Cameron Smith +2200

Dustin Johnson +2800

Jordan Spieth +2800

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Collin Morikawa +3000

Daniel Berger +3500

Victor Hovland +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Will Zalatoris +3500

Tony Finau +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Brooks Koepka +4000

Louis Oostheizen +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

View the full list of prices here.

You can follow along throughout the week of the U.S. Open with NESN’s coverage from The Country Club here.