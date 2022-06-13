U.S. Open Odds: Best Prices To Win Major At Country Club In Brookline
Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite after his Canadian Open win
It’s sure to be an entertaining week at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., as bettors likely will try to have some skin in the game as the golf world sets its sights to the 2022 U.S. Open.
The 2022 U.S. Open will start Thursday at the historic course, which has hosted three previous U.S. Opens, including one of the sport’s most memorable tournaments more than a century ago.
Following Rory McIlroy’s win at the RBC Canadian Open over the weekend, a thriller in which McIlroy bested Sunday’s playing partners Justin Thomas and Tony Finau, he’ll enter the 122nd U.S. Open as the favorite (10-to-1). McIlroy jumped Jon Rahm on the betting board Sunday afternoon with his win at St. George’s Golf Course, a layout broadcasters preached was a good preview for The Country Club.
Thomas, who was in the mix in Canada until consecutive bogies on the 71st and 72nd holes Sunday, sits in a tie with Rahm (12-to-1) on the second line. Thomas is less than a month removed from his recent PGA Championship victory, as well.
Anyway, here are the betting odds ahead of the U.S. Open in Brookline courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:
Rory McIlroy +1000
Jon Rahm +1200
Justin Thomas +1200
Scottie Scheffler +1400
Xander Schauffele +1600
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Cameron Smith +2200
Dustin Johnson +2800
Jordan Spieth +2800
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000
Collin Morikawa +3000
Daniel Berger +3500
Victor Hovland +3500
Sam Burns +3500
Will Zalatoris +3500
Tony Finau +4000
Shane Lowry +4000
Brooks Koepka +4000
Louis Oostheizen +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
View the full list of prices here.
