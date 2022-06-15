Veteran Sports Bettor Posts Bold Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Wager Jimmy Vaccaro's bet would potentially pay out $25,200 by Jason Ounpraseuth 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from winning their seventh NBA title, but Boston fans know the Celtics still have a chance to win banner No. 18.

Sports Betting Hall of Famer Jimmy Vaccaro has spent over 45 years as a Las Vegas bookmaker and is VSiN’s senior linemaker. Vaccaro took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a bet made at South Point Casino in Las Vegas; he captioned the tweet saying, “Whoa Nelly.”

The bet slip is a straight bet of $6,000 on the Celtics to win the NBA Finals in seven games. The odds were taken at +320 — more than DraftKings Sportsbook who have priced the Celtics at +290 to win the series 4-3 under “series correct score.” The bet would potentially pay out $25,200.

Vaccaro has posted previous bets on the Celtics throughout the NBA Finals — to mixed results.

The veteran sports bettor posted a $22,000 bet on Boston to cover as four-point underdogs (-110), and a $50,000 bet (+140) on the Celtics moneyline. Boston beat Golden State, 120-108, after a fourth-quarter comeback. The bets paid out $42,000 and $120,000, respectively.

Vaccaro then tweeted out a $55,000 bet on the Celtics to cover as five-point underdogs (-110) in Game 2. The Warriors beat Boston 107-88. The bet would have potentially paid out $105,000.

Boston will come into Game 6 determined not to close out the NBA season on a low note, but a win Thursday would cement Steph Curry’s and Golden State’s legacies as one of the all-time dynasties in history. Tipoff for Game 6 at TD Garden is set for 9 p.m. ET.