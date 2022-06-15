Veteran Sports Bettor Posts Bold Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Wager
Jimmy Vaccaro's bet would potentially pay out $25,200
The Golden State Warriors are one win away from winning their seventh NBA title, but Boston fans know the Celtics still have a chance to win banner No. 18.
Sports Betting Hall of Famer Jimmy Vaccaro has spent over 45 years as a Las Vegas bookmaker and is VSiN’s senior linemaker. Vaccaro took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a bet made at South Point Casino in Las Vegas; he captioned the tweet saying, “Whoa Nelly.”
The bet slip is a straight bet of $6,000 on the Celtics to win the NBA Finals in seven games. The odds were taken at +320 — more than DraftKings Sportsbook who have priced the Celtics at +290 to win the series 4-3 under “series correct score.” The bet would potentially pay out $25,200.
Vaccaro has posted previous bets on the Celtics throughout the NBA Finals — to mixed results.
The veteran sports bettor posted a $22,000 bet on Boston to cover as four-point underdogs (-110), and a $50,000 bet (+140) on the Celtics moneyline. Boston beat Golden State, 120-108, after a fourth-quarter comeback. The bets paid out $42,000 and $120,000, respectively.
Vaccaro then tweeted out a $55,000 bet on the Celtics to cover as five-point underdogs (-110) in Game 2. The Warriors beat Boston 107-88. The bet would have potentially paid out $105,000.
Boston will come into Game 6 determined not to close out the NBA season on a low note, but a win Thursday would cement Steph Curry’s and Golden State’s legacies as one of the all-time dynasties in history. Tipoff for Game 6 at TD Garden is set for 9 p.m. ET.