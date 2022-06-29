What Might Jalen Hurts's Next Contract Look Like? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

By the time 2023 rolls around, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be eligible to sign a contract extension with the team. So, assuming Hurts performs well in 2022, what might a potential deal look like?

According to Profootballtalk’s Mike Florio, the 23-year-old is expected to break the bank like most quarterbacks today. Per Florio via WIP radio’s Eliot Shorr-Parks, Philadelphia is expected to give Hurts a “massive deal in the range of $35 million to 40 million per year.”

While questions remain about Hurts’s ability as a passer, he has proven to be a dynamic runner of the football, leading all quarterbacks with 784 yards rushing last season. However, the former Oklahoma Sooner does have the potential to improve in the passing game, especially following the Eagles’ acquisition of star wideout A.J. Brown to pair with rising sophomore DeVonta Smith.

Last year’s overall QB6 in fantasy points per game, Hurts should once again rank amongst the best at his position thanks to his dual-threat ability.

