Where Celtics' Jayson Tatum Falls In 2023 NBA MVP Odds Tatum finished sixth in MVP voting in the 2021-22 season by Jason Ounpraseuth

The 2021-22 NBA season, unfortunately, did not end with Jayson Tatum holding up an NBA Finals MVP award, but he’ll be a contender for more awards to come in the future.

The Boston Celtics fell short in the NBA Finals, losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games. The season showed a bright future for the boys in green, especially for budding superstar Jayson Tatum.

Tatum was selected to his third All-Star Game appearance this season, and he was named first team All-NBA for the first time in his five-year career.

The Celtics are an early contender for the 2022-23 championship, and it will likely be on the back of an MVP-caliber year for Tatum.

DraftKings Sportsbook has opened Tatum’s odds to win NBA MVP at 12-to-1 — seventh shortest odds overall. This means a $100 bet at his current price would yield a $1,300 payout. Dallas Mavericks star Luke Doncic and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid are co-favorites to win MVP at 11-to-2 odds.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic won his second NBA MVP award this season; the 13th player in history to win the award in consecutive years. Jokic has 8-to-1 odds to win the award for a third year in a row. Tatum finished seventh in MVP voting earning eight fourth-place votes and 19 fifth-place votes.

Tatum was bashed for his performance in the NBA Finals and will likely face more scrutiny heading into the 2022-23 season. However, there is a case to be made the experience in the finals can motivate Tatum and the Celtics to win the regular-season MVP award en route to an NBA Finals victory.