Where Oddsmakers Stand On Red Sox Playoff Chances After Strong Month
The Red Sox are starting to gain respect around the baseball world
The Boston Red Sox season looked bleak in early May, and their postseason chances felt like more of a pipedream than a realistic possibility.
Everyone is quick to note the 10-19 marker to begin the season, a point right before the turnaround. Since then, their play and their odds of playoff contention have quickly soared.
The Red Sox have -320 odds to make the postseason on DraftKings Sportsbook. A $100 bet on Boston would return $131.25. You can also bet against the Red Sox to reach the postseason with +255 odds, and the same investment would payout $355.
Entering play Monday, the Red Sox held a 1 1/2 game lead for the top spot in the wild-card race. They have plenty of help on the way whether they are active at the deadline or not.
To have such favorable odds to make the postseason just over a month after being in the basement of the American League East is incredible, and is another way to detail how impressive their hot stretch has been. Boston looks primed for a postseason run, and while the return might not be worth the investment to bet on it, it wouldn’t be smart to bet against the Red Sox either.