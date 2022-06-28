Where Oddsmakers Stand On Red Sox Playoff Chances After Strong Month The Red Sox are starting to gain respect around the baseball world by Scott Neville 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox season looked bleak in early May, and their postseason chances felt like more of a pipedream than a realistic possibility.

Everyone is quick to note the 10-19 marker to begin the season, a point right before the turnaround. Since then, their play and their odds of playoff contention have quickly soared.

The Red Sox have -320 odds to make the postseason on DraftKings Sportsbook. A $100 bet on Boston would return $131.25. You can also bet against the Red Sox to reach the postseason with +255 odds, and the same investment would payout $355.

Entering play Monday, the Red Sox held a 1 1/2 game lead for the top spot in the wild-card race. They have plenty of help on the way whether they are active at the deadline or not.

To have such favorable odds to make the postseason just over a month after being in the basement of the American League East is incredible, and is another way to detail how impressive their hot stretch has been. Boston looks primed for a postseason run, and while the return might not be worth the investment to bet on it, it wouldn’t be smart to bet against the Red Sox either.