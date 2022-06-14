Who Oddsmakers Back As Celtics-Warriors Series Heads To Boston For Game 6 The Warriors have a chance to clinch the series in Boston by Scott Neville 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Golden State Warriors can clinch the NBA Finals over the Celtics with a Game 6 win as the series heads back to Boston.

That said, the Celtics enter as 3-point favorites at home with a title on the line according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Boston has -150 odds to win outright while the Golden State moneyline sits at +130. A $100 bet on the C’s would return $166.67 while the same bet on Curry and company would net a payout of $230.

Many trends were put to the test in this game, as the Celtics finally lost back-to-back games and are now 7-1 coming off of a loss, a trend that almost decided the series.

The momentum is firmly in the hand of the Warriors, though that concept has been put into question all postseason, especially for series involving the Celtics. While it’s starting to look bleak for Green Teamers, oddsmakers are expecting the series to go all the way after a Game 6 win by the home team.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Boston and Golden State will take place on Thursday at TD Garden. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.