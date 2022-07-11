2022 NL MVP Futures – July 11 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

This year’s battle for NL MVP honors features some of the league’s brightest young stars and established veterans in the prime of their careers.

In the final week before the MLB All-Star break, let’s look at the current NL MVP futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt – Cardinals (-110)

Last Week: The current odds-on-favorite, Paul Goldschmidt, continued to stay red-hot in the average department, going 5-15 (.333), with two hits going for extra bases. If there’s a knock, the 34-year-old failed to hit a home run or record an RBI for the 11th and 12th straight games. Still, Goldschmidt sits first in the NL in both average and .OPS, and top-ten in home runs and RBI.

This Week: Following a maintenance day Sunday, the veteran should be back in the Cards’ lineup for Monday’s series finale versus the Philadelphia Phillies. St. Louis then continues its homestand with a three-game set against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, followed by three more against the lowly Cincinnati Reds to close the week. Goldschmidt has yet to face LA’s rotation this season but is 7-21 (.333) with four RBI against Reds pitching. He currently represents 7.0% of all tickets and 6.5% of the handle.

Manny Machado – Padres (+550)

Last Week: Manny Machado, who recently returned from a sprained ankle, managed just two hits in his 13 at-bats. However, both were of the home run variety – a solo shot and a three-run shot against the San Francisco Giants. The 30-year-old is now up to 14 home runs and 50 RBI on the season, with a .311 batting average.

This Week: Machado could be poised for a big week with four games at Coors Field followed by three against Arizona’s 23rd-ranked pitching staff (4.30 ERA). Bettors continue to have strong faith in the former Oriole, with Machado sitting first in handle percentage (20.3%) and third in ticket percentage.

Pete Alonso – Mets (+600)

Last Week: Pete Alonso got back to his home run hitting ways, launching a solo shot July 9 against the Miami Marlins – and on Keith Hernandez Day, no less. It was the slugger’s 23rd long ball (second in NL) and NL-leading 70th RBI of the campaign, all part of the week’s 6-21 showing.

This Week: The Mets travel to Truist Field Monday for the start of a three-game set against NL East rival Atlanta Braves, who sit just a game and a half behind New York for first in the division. The Polar Bear has performed well against Atlanta pitching this season, going 5-16 with one home run and three RBI. From there, Alonso and Company battle the Chicago Cubs and their 25th-ranked pitching staff for the first time in 2022. The 27-year-old currently has 9.3% of tickets and 9.0% of the handle.

Last Week: Mookie Betts belted his 19th and 20th home runs of the season, showing no ill effects from his recent rib injury. Both long balls came July 7 against the Chicago Cubs, the 29-year-old’s third multi-homer game of the season.

This Week: Betts continues to receive strong support on the futures market, sitting second in handle percentage (15.7%) while representing 6.5% of all tickets. After an off-day Monday, he and the Dodgers embark on a six-game road trip Tuesday with series versus the Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels.

Trea Turner – Dodgers (+1800)

Last Week: Trea Turner went 5-18 (.278) with two RBI and three runs scored as the Dodgers have now won seven straight games. The 29-year-old also swiped his 17th stolen base of the season.

This Week: Turner has cooled down since his torrid June but still ranks top-ten in the NL in average, steals, RBI, and hits. However, bettors do not appear enthralled – the former Washington National currently accounts for just 1.6% of the handle.