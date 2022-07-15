Angels P Noah Syndergaard on the Trade Block by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that rival executives believe LA Angels starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard will be available via trade around the deadline. Syndergaard signed a one-year deal with the Angels this past offseason after returning for a brief time in 2021 from Tommy John Surgery. He has revamped his arsenal in Los Angeles and is no longer the power fastball pitcher we saw in New York. He is now very sinker and slider reliant, which has caused a drop in strikeouts. He’s pitched to a 5-7 record with a 4.00 ERA. Syndergaard has proven he is still a sold middle-of-the-rotation asset and would be a relatively cheap addition for a contender.

Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Syndergaard being up for grabs is due to the Angels falling out of contention in the American League. Despite their talent, consistency has been an issue. When you’re in a division with the Houston Astros, the division crown can get away fast. The Angels are a team to fade from here on out, especially if they will be sellers at the deadline. Tonight’s a great spot to fade them as they’re up against the LA Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw. Hurry and grab the Dodgers line at Fanduel Sportsbook before it’s too juiced.