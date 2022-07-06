Bears LT Teven Jenkins Worked with Second-Team by SportsGrid 5 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to The Athletic’s NFL Staff, Chicago Bears left tackle Teven Jenkins was working exclusively with the second team during minicamp, primarily on the right side.

Chicago’s second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jenkins appeared in six games for the Bears last season, grading out as one of football’s worst offensive linemen (at least 100 snaps). Among 263 qualifiers, Pro Football Focus ranked the 24-year-old 247th in its overall grades.

Jenkins was projected to be the club’s starting left tackle in 2022. However, last year’s poor play has the Bears coaching staff wanting to explore other options at the position. Chicago ended its minicamp with fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones handling the left side of the first-team offense.

In addition to concerns at left tackle, questions surround the rest of the Bears line, with Chicago ranking last in adjusted sack rate in 2021. None of this bodes well for second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bears at +370 odds to make the playoffs.