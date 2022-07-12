Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman Will Not Start vs. Phillies Tonight by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Toronto Blue Jays will not have a key part of their rotation back on the mound when they open a series with the Philadelphia Phillies tonight.

Kevin Gausman threw a bullpen session on Friday, and there were originally murmurs that he would start last weekend against the Seattle Mariners. After that did not happen, the belief was the former San Francisco Giant would take the ball in Game 1 against Philadelphia.

Gausman has been out with a bone bruise on his right ankle after getting hit by a comebacker against the Tampa Bay Rays a week and a half ago.

The right-hander is having a solid season with a 6-6 record, 2.86 ERA, and 100 strikeouts in 88 innings.

Jose Berrios (6-4, 5.44 ERA) will instead make his start tonight, while it remains unclear when Gausman will be back.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Jays are -184 moneyline favorites, while Philadelphia sits at +154 with Andrew Bellatti (1-3, 3.14 ERA) on the mound.