Blue Jays-Mariners: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball' by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners will continue their four-game weekend series on Friday night from T-Mobile Park.

Toronto has yet to announce their starting pitcher for Game 2 of this series, while the Mariners are expected to send Marco Gonzales to the bump.

So far this season, the Mariners left-hander has a 4-9 record with a 3.29 ERA and 49 strikeouts. When he’s been on the mound, he’s been very effective, but the team has struggled to give him run support which should be something to keep an eye on in this matchup.

Check back here for more information on who the Blue Jays will be starting.

When and Where is Blue Jays-Mariners?

Blue Jays: 45-38 | Mariners: 41-42

Date: July 8, 2022 | First Pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Location: Seattle, Washington | Stadium: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch Blue Jays-Mariners?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Blue Jays-Mariners

Moneyline: TBA | Run Line: 1.5 | Total: TBA

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check back here for more betting insights once the lines for this contest have been released.

Will the Blue Jays’ Inconsistencies Continue vs. the Mariners?

The Toronto Blue Jays lost two-of-three games against the basement-dwelling Oakland Athletics while also sitting with a 4-6 record over their past ten games. There hasn’t been much to like about their pitching lately or their offense at the plate, which could be a problem going into Seattle for this series. Will the real Blue Jays team that many people thought would be contenders please stand up?

Blue Jays Projected Lineup:

RF Cavan Biggio

SS Bo Bichette

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

C Alejandro Kirk

DH Teoscar Hernandez

LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

3B Matt Chapman

CF Raimel Tapia

2B Santiago Espinal

Starting Pitcher: Ross Stripling

Will the Mariners Stay Hot Against the Blue Jays?

The Seattle Mariners have put together a very nice stretch of baseball over their past ten games, where they’ve won four in a row and have a 7-3 record. Those victories have helped put the team back in the American League wild card conversation, where they currently sit four games back entering this series against one of the teams they’ll be chasing.

Mariners Projected Lineup:

CF Julio Rodriguez

SS J.P. Crawford

3B Eugenio Suarez

1B Carlos Santana

C Cal Raleigh

DH Abraham Toro

2B Adam Frazier

RF Dylan Moore

LF Sam Haggerty

Starting Pitcher: Marco Gonzales