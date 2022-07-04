Blue Jays, White Sox American League Best Bets for July 4 by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will kick off a three-game series tonight from Guaranteed Rate Field. The Twins currently hold a two-game lead atop the AL Central and boast a 6-4 record over their past ten games after taking two-of-three meetings against the Baltimore Orioles. The White Sox are 4.5-games back of the Twins and hold a 5-5 record over their past ten games after sweeping the San Francisco Giants. This three-game stretch was impressive for the White Sox, and those performances were something a lot of people have been looking for from this talented roster. With that, this club has been extremely inconsistent this year, and it’s hard to trust them after putting together a good stretch of play because they haven’t been able to do that from series to series. The opening pitching matchup between the Twins and White Sox is expected to feature Dylan Bundy and Johnny Cueto. For the Twins, Bundy currently owns a 4-4 record with a 4.71 ERA and 47 strikeouts, while Cueto is 2-4 with a 3.33 ERA and 45 punchouts for the White Sox. Even though it’s been difficult to trust the White Sox this season, they’ll go up against a starter tonight in Bundy, who has been significantly worse on the road. If you look at his home and road splits, the right-hander has a 2.10 ERA at home this year compared to a 6.41 ERA on the road, which is noteworthy three months in. Cueto has been a pleasant surprise in the White Sox rotation, and there’s still a lot to like about his arsenal of pitches. Although you aren’t getting much value with the price, the White Sox should be challenging to pass up at home on the moneyline, where they currently own odds of -130.

Best Bet: White Sox moneyline (-130)

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to visit the Oakland Athletics for a three-game series beginning tonight from RingCentral Coliseum. The Blue Jays own the American League’s second wild card position after losing three-of-five games over the weekend against the Tampa Bay Rays, while the Athletics have the worst record in MLB. This matchup is exactly the type you should be looking toward for the Blue Jays to get back on track. In addition, they’ll have their most consistent arm on the bump tonight. In the opener of this series, Alek Manoah of the Blue Jays is set to be opposed by Cole Irvin of the Athletics. Manoah currently holds a 9-2 record with a 2.09 ERA and 85 strikeouts, while Irvin is 2-6 with a solid 3.58 ERA and 52 punchouts. Even though Irvin has pitched a respectable campaign, the Blue Jays hold better OPS against left-handed starters. The Jays struggled with three straight losses to the Rays over the weekend, and pitching was a big concern, but with Manoah on the mound, it’s hard not to feel confident with Toronto. The Blue Jays are big road favorites on the moneyline at -250, which will be a hard price to get behind in this matchup. However, the Blue Jays’ price on the run line isn’t crazy at -140. There’s a reason the Blue Jays are favorites against the Athletics with their ace on the mound, and you should still be targeting them accordingly here on the run line.

Best Bet: Blue Jays run line (-140)