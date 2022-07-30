Bobby Witt in Saturday's Lineup for the Kansas City Royals by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Bobby Witt is back in the starting lineup for the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

#Royals and Yankees. Bobby Witt Jr returns at DH. Heasley also off the IL and on the hill opposite Cortes. Pregame at 1230CDT pic.twitter.com/coQFVimlFR — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) July 30, 2022

Witt had missed the last five games for the Royals due to a hamstring injury. While Witt is betting second today, he will not play shortstop but rather be the designated hitter versus the New York Yankees.

Witt might be getting more talk about being the Rookie of the Year in the American League if not for the sensational season that fellow rookie Julio Rodriguez is having for the Seattle Mariners. Witt is batting .258 with 14 home runs, 20 stolen bases, and 51 runs in 91 games this season.

The Royals have dropped the first two games of a four-game series to the Yankees. The Royals will start Jonathan Heasley on Saturday, while the Yankees will go with Nestor Cortes. The Royals are +140 (+1.5) on the run line and +280 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (-112), and under (-108).