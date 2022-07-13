Braves Activate Closer Kenley Jansen from 15-Day IL by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the Atlanta Braves’ official Twitter, the team has activated closer Kenley Jansen from the 15-day injured list ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the New York Mets.

The #Braves today reinstated RHP Kenley Jansen from the injured list and placed RHP Darren O’Day on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to July 12, with a strained left calf muscle. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 13, 2022

Jansen had been sidelined since June 28 due to an irregular heartbeat, something that has been a recurring issue for the veteran throughout his career. Eligible to be activated on Tuesday, Braves manager Brian Snitker stated there was no setback. Instead, doctors recommended Jansen use blood thinners for 15 days before returning to the mound.

The 34-year-old has made 32 appearances for Atlanta this season, converting 20 saves with a 3.58 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. Jansen’s 370 career saves are second amongst all active players.

It wasn’t all good news for the defending World Series champs, however, as the Braves placed reliever Darren O’Day on the 15-day IL with a strained left calf. In 28 appearances, O’Day has compiled a 4.15 ERA with 26 strikeouts across 21.2 innings pitched.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Braves at -154 on the moneyline for Wednesday’s matchup.