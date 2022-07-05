Braves P Kenley Jansen Targeting to Return Next Week by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen is eying a July 12 return to the club. Jansen went on the injured list with an irregular heartbeat last week. This issue kept Jansen out for an extended period when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fortunately, this time, it seems to be taken care of much more swiftly. As a result, Jansen should return to his role as the primary closer for a red-hot Braves club. Jansen has recorded 20 saves on the season and holds a 3.58 ERA.

Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Jansen’s imminent return is a bonus to a club that has been tearing it up over the past month. The Braves have trimmed their division deficit to just 3.5 games and have shown that they may not be a one-year wonder. They currently have the fifth-best odds to win the World Series at +1300 over on Fanduel Sportsbook. Grab that number now before the Braves get to full strength.