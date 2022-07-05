Braves P Mike Soroka Nearing Next Step in Return by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka is finally nearing a rehab stint. This news is excellent for the Braves, having not seen Soroka since 2020. Unfortunately, he suffered back-to-back tears of the same Achilles tendon, which has kept him on the shelf for over two years. We last saw Soroka healthy in 2019. He made 29 starts, was 13-4 and had a 2.68 ERA. He was also an All-Star in the process. Getting him back will be a tremendous boost to a Braves club that just had a massive surge in June.

Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

The Braves' incredible performance in June helped cut the New York Mets division lead to just 3.5 games. The defending World Series champions have proven that they will not go away quietly and are serious contenders for the NL East crown.