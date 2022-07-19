Broncos' Starting TE Position Likely an Open Competition by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Mike Klis of 9News, third-year pro Albert Okwuegbunam, and rookie Greg Dulcich, are expected to compete for the Denver Broncos’ starting tight end position in training camp.

Denver’s third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Dulcich surprisingly worked with the first-team offense during OTAs and minicamp before ultimately being slowed by a core muscle injury. The 22-year-old was a downfield weapon in college, racking up 1,242 yards on 68 receptions (18.2 yards per catch) over his final two seasons at UCLA.

Meanwhile, Okwuegbunam, drafted in the fourth round by the Broncos in 2020, appeared in 14 games for the team last season, recording 330 yards on 33 catches to go along with two scores.

As Klis writes, “It could be that Okwuegbunam is the No. 1 tight end early in the season, but Dulcich takes over about midseason. But that’s just speculation based on the early work the Broncos gave Dulcich with the No. 1 offense this offseason. Come the regular season, performance will dictate playing time.”

Playing with star quarterback Russell Wilson, both players are worthy of a late-round selection in 2022 fantasy drafts, hoping that one eventually separates himself from the other.

