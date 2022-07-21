Bucs Sign Kyle Rudolph To 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope they found someone who can at least fill a section of Rob Gronkowski’s size 16 cleats this season at tight end. Tampa signed former New York Giant Kyle Rudolph to a one-year contract on Thursday to give him a chance.

The Giants released Rudolph in March after a quiet season of 26 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown in his only year with the team.

Rudolph’s best season came in 2016 with the Minnesota Vikings. The Notre Dame product caught 82 balls on 132 targets for a career-best 840 yards to go along with seven touchdowns. While his productivity has been steadily declining, Rudolph did reach the endzone six times in 2019 and has only missed four games in the past seven seasons.

With Gronkowski retiring and O.J. Howard leaving Tampa via free agency, Tom Brady will lean on long-time Buc Cameron Brate and the two-time Pro Bowler Rudolph at tight end. Codey McElroy, who has played in one NFL game, and rookies Cade Otton and Ko Kieft could make it even more crowded at the position, so avoid all Tampa tight ends in fantasy.

The Buccaneers open their season in Dallas against the Cowboys, where FanDuel Sportsbook has them as slight road favorites. Tampa is -2.5 on the spread and -136 on the moneyline.