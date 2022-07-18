Buy or Sell: Can Shohei Ohtani Win the AL MVP and AL Cy Young? by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani. Can he win the AL Cy Young and AL MVP awards this season?

Whether Ohtani is on the bump or at the dish, he’s providing the baseball world with must-see TV and has put himself in the conversation to win two major awards this year.

Let’s look at how the Angels superstar matches up in the AL MVP and AL Cy Young races, along with whether it’s feasible for him to take home both this season.

AL Cy Young

This race will be the one where Ohtani will need some help, along with a solid second half to dethrone the current odds-on favorite, Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan. The lefty has a 10-3 record with a 1.71 ERA and an MLB-leading 147 strikeouts.

In comparison, Ohtani is 9-4 with a 2.38 ERA and 123 strikeouts in just 83 innings. Even though McClanahan’s numbers pop more than Ohtani’s, the Angels right-hander has been near flawless over his past six starts, allowing just two earned runs in 32 and 2/3 innings.

If Ohtani hopes to make a second-half push for the AL Cy Young, he’ll also need to beat veteran Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros.

It’ll be difficult for Ohtani to put up the numbers he has over the past month for the remainder of the season, but if he does, he’ll at least be in the conversation for the award at year’s end. An elite second half will go a long way, knowing how role recency bias and “what have you done for me lately” can play in the debate.

Below are the top five odds for the AL Cy Young race from the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pitcher Current Odds Shane McClanahan 210 Justin Verlander 250 Shohei Ohtani 700 Gerrit Cole 900 Dylan Cease 1100

AL MVP

Looking at the AL MVP discussion, Ohtani is the odds-on favorite to take home the award at -105. When you consider his success on the mound and his numbers at the plate, it’s not difficult to understand how he’s put himself in this position.

As a hitter this year, Ohtani has crushed 19 home runs and driven in 56 RBI, paired with a .835 OPS. Those numbers are among the top of the class in the American League, which makes sense when you consider his odds of winning the award.

Even though Aaron Judge is having a tremendous offensive season for the New York Yankees, Ohtani’s two-way success has made him the favorite for the award. Judge is priced at +140 to win AL MVP and has hit 33 home runs this season to lead MLB. In the second half, the 6’7 outfielder will need even better power numbers to dethrone Ohtani in this two-horse race.

Ohtani has compiled a 4.9 WAR at the All-Star break, while Judge is sitting with a 4.4.

Below you can find the top five odds for the AL MVP race from the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Player Current Odds Shohei Ohtani -105 Aaron Judge 140 Yordan Alvarez 1100 Mike Trout 2000 Rafael Devers 2000

The most challenging thing Ohtani will try to accomplish is leapfrogging McClanahan and Verlander in the AL Cy Young race. In the odds for the pitching crown in the American League, Ohtani is a sizeable underdog at +700, which makes it unlikely he’ll be able to capture both awards. Still, if anyone were going to have a second half that would warrant both awards, it would be Ohtani, meaning it’s likely a bad idea to count him out for this feat.