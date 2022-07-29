Can the New York Jets Land in the NFL Postseason? by SportsGrid 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Not many NFL teams can boast that they have a young, potential franchise quarterback. Fewer even can say that they have a myriad of young talented players that will help them shake off years of disappointment, but that’s the fine line the New York Jets straddle ahead of the upcoming season. Former second overall selection, Zach Wilson, enters his second year under center and is expected to have a breakout campaign with professional bettors lining up around the block to back the Jets.

The BetMGM Sportsbook opened New York’s win total at an achievable 5.5. Although the total remains the same, the price has shifted drastically ahead of training camps.

BetMGM SportsBook New York Jets Win Total Insights

Win Total 5.5

OVER -155 | UNDER +130

Second-Most Bet OVER

After opening at -110, the OVER has been bought up to -155, which reflects the ticket count and handle that the sportsbook is flooded with. Nearly 90% of the cash flows towards the OVER, which is higher than the 78% ticket percentage, implying big money likes the Jets’ chances.

Wilson’s rookie campaign wasn’t different from many other quarterbacks getting started in the league. Protecting the ball was an issue, with Wilson throwing more interceptions than touchdowns; however, he made significant improvements towards the end of the season. The BYU product flashed brilliance, throwing five touchdowns to two interceptions over the season’s final seven games. Furthermore, he averaged 7.0 yards per pass attempt or more in two of his last four outings, a good indicator that he’s making better choices with the football.

The Jets have surrounded Wilson with an improved supporting cast, with arguably the best draft class of 2022. Receiver Garrett Wilson slid to the Jets at the ten-spot, giving them a tandem of Wilsons with boom-or-bust potential. Their jobs will be made easier by second-round pick running back Breece Hall, who will be an immediate impact player for the team. Hall toted the ball for 5.8 yards per carry and should help the Jets improve on their insignificant 98.1 rushing yards per game from last year. Wilson, Wilson, and Hall sound like a law firm, but they’ll bring their own form of justice to the gridiron.

Add in a few veterans such as C.J. Uzomah and Corey Davis, and we might not yet know how high this team can fly.

Undoubtedly, the offense should proliferate at an elite level this season, but the biggest x-factor impacting the Jets’ success is their ability to improve on their league-worst total defense. The AFC East basement dwellers won just four games last year, giving up 397.6 yards and 29.6 points per game. Wisely, New York used their fourth overall pick in the draft to bring in cornerback Sauce Gardner. The former Cincinnati Bearcat blanketed opponents throughout his college career, not allowing a receiving touchdown across his three seasons.

Uncontent with their defensive line, the Jets moved back into the first round to select defensive end Jermaine Johnson II out of Florida State with the 26th overall pick. Johnson II was a top ten projection by several noteworthy analysts, and New York wouldn’t let him slip past them. The former Seminole fills an immediate need for the Jets and could be an impact player in Week 1.

Objectively, the Jets are improved on both sides of the ball. With a franchise quarterback ready to flourish in year two, and upgraded talent at nearly every position, they should exceed last year’s benchmarks. More importantly, they have a legitimate group of up-and-comers expected to surpass the modest expectations outlined in the betting market.

The price may be inflated, but sharp bettors are onto something with the Jets. Although they may be hard-pressed to make the postseason, they should easily make it over 5.5 wins.