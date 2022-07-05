Cardinals, Dodgers National League Best Bets for July 5 by SportsGrid 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games today beginning late this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves will face off for Game 2 of their three-game series tonight from Truist Park. After a lengthy rain delay yesterday, the Braves doubled up the Cardinals 6-3 in the series opener, which has them 3.5-games ahead of them in the NL Wild Card race. The Braves have posted a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Cards are 4-6 over that same sample. The Cardinals should have an advantage on the bump in Game 2, which is good news if you like plus-money road underdogs. The Cardinals will send rookie Andre Pallante to the mound, while the Braves will counter with Ian Anderson. Pallante owns a 2-3 record with a 2.10 ERA and 33 strikeouts, while Anderson is 6-5 with a 5.31 ERA and 66 punchouts. Anderson struggled immensely over the past month, where he owned a 6.91 ERA and gave up 11 earned runs over his past two appearances. For a Cards team that has been looking for more consistency throughout their rotation, Pallante has been a breath of fresh air and performed admirably, making for an intriguing matchup tonight. There’s a lot to like about the Cardinals’ high-powered offense against a struggling Anderson. With that, there’s value with the Cardinals’ moneyline, presenting plus-money value at +126.

Best Bet: Cardinals moneyline (+126)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play host to the Colorado Rockies for Game 2 of their three-game series tonight from Dodger Stadium. Last night’s series opener saw the Dodgers come out on top by a score of 5-3, which has them owning a National League-best 50-29 record. The Rockies have kept things interesting against the Dodgers this season, but LA has been dominant as the home team with a 24-13 record, while the Rockies are 12-24 as the visitors. Game 2 of this series should offer another chance for LA to flex their offensive muscles as they’ll face off with a pitcher they’ve seen many times over the years and found success against. The Dodgers will send Mitch White to the mound in Game 2, while the Rockies will counter with German Marquez. White has been a solid addition to the team’s rotation when they’ve needed him, posting a 1-1 record with a 3.93 ERA and 33 strikeouts. Marquez hasn’t been able to find any consistency, posting a 4-6 record with a 5.89 ERA and 70 punchouts. Dodgers batters will likely welcome the right-hander with open arms tonight, knowing they’ve seen the ball well from him in previous appearances. It’s difficult to find value here with the Dodgers being big favorites on the moneyline at -250, but much like last night, there’s a good chance LA finds a way to win this second contest by multiple runs. With that, there’s likely some value with the Dodgers on the run line at -118.

Best Bet: Dodgers run line (-118)