Castellanos, Bryant Best National League Player Props July 11

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Philadelphia Phillies have quietly crept up in the NL Wild Card race and taken over the third spot from the team they’ll face tonight in the St. Louis Cardinals. Nick Castellanos has notoriously loved facing the Cardinals. It’s been an up and down first season for Castellanos in Philadelphia, but he’s been much better in June and July, helping them stay afloat in the National League. The right-fielder has hit just eight home runs, but there’s plenty of power left in him. Castellanos and the Phillies will take on Miles Mikolas, and even though the right-hander has been excellent this season, this has been a favorable matchup for Castellanos in prior at-bats. In 13 career at-bats against the righty, he has hit .333, including a pair of home runs. Castellanos’s price to homer is currently set at +400, which warrants consideration.

The Colorado Rockies have multiple offensive weapons that can perform on any slate, and Kris Bryant has started to heat up. It’s been a quiet start to the season because of Bryant’s injury troubles, but when he’s active, he’s performed. In 110 at-bats this season, Bryant has hit .300 and has a .836 OPS, paired with four home runs. We’re also starting to see a hot streak develop, where he’s hit all four of his home runs over the past seven days and boasts a .923 slugging percentage over that stretch. Bryant and the Rockies will be taking on Sean Manaea and the San Diego Padres tonight, a matchup where Bryant’s recorded two home runs in just four at-bats. With the way he’s currently swinging the bat, there’s undoubtedly value with Bryant’s home run prop at +265.

Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) to Record 5+ Strikeouts (+100)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have quietly found consistency in their starting rotation, and a big part of that success has come from Merrill Kelly. The D-Backs right-hander has posted a 7-5 record with a 3.42 ERA and 80 strikeouts, which is impressive in one of MLB’s hardest divisions. After a difficult start to end June against the Detroit Tigers, Kelly has bounced back and had two very high-quality outings against the Rockies and San Francisco Giants, where he gave up a combined three earned runs. Luckily for Kelly, he’s facing the Giants again, which saw him pitch into the seventh inning on July 6. Kelly has found a sweet spot in strikeouts per game over the past month, recording five or more strikeouts in five of his past seven starts. That’s an encouraging number for him, especially coming off a start against the Giants, where he struck out six. One of his alternate strikeout props to consider is listed at five with a price of +100.