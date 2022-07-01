Cavaliers Sign Raul Neto to 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Raul Neto has agreed to a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Free agent guard Raul Neto is signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

Neto was previously with the Washington Wizards, where he was a productive rotational guard, a role he’ll most likely find himself in with Cleveland. The Cavaliers like their scrappy veteran guards with Neto and Ricky Rubio, while Rajon Rondo was on the roster last season. He’s a 30-year-old with a high floor and low ceiling that should give some solid minutes to a Cavaliers team that showed they are building something meaningful after a strong season in a difficult Eastern Conference.

In 2021-22, Neto averaged 7.5 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game across 70 appearances.

