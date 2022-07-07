Celtics' Al Horford Expected to Sit Most Back-to-Backs by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Boston Celtics veteran power forward, Al Horford is expected to sit “most” back-to-backs during the 2022-23 campaign.

The decision hardly comes as a surprise with Horford having recently turned 36, and Boston wanting to keep him fresh for what it hopes to be another Finals run.

A five-time All-Star, Horford enjoyed a career resurgence in his return to Beantown, posting per-game averages of 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists over 69 regular-season games. He continued to produce in the postseason, averaging 12.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, and 3.3 APG as the Celtics fell in six games to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The news is a potential boost to the fantasy value of center Robert Williams, who could be in line for more run. Williams averaged just short of 30 minutes per game last season (29.6 MPG), notching career highs in points (10.0 PPG), rebounds (3.9 RPG), assists (2.0), steals (0.9), and blocks (2.2 BPG).

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Celtics holding the best NBA title odds at +500.