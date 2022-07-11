Celtics PG Malcolm Brogdon Expected to Serve as 6th Man by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Boston Celtics reporter Chris Forsberg, newly acquired point guard Malcolm Brogdon is expected to serve as the team’s sixth man for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Malcolm Brogdon on Woj Pod says Brad Stevens told his agent he wanted Brogdon to embrace 6th man role.



“I really want to get back to winning on a high level, I want to win a championship. So whatever I can sacrifice to get back to that championship level, I’m willing to do it.” — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) July 11, 2022

Celtics general manager Brad Stevens traded for the former Indiana Pacer on July 1, emphasizing to Brogdon’s agent that he wanted his client to embrace coming off the bench.

Appearing on the Woj Pod, Brogdon seems more than willing to accept his new role, saying, “I really want to get back to winning on a high level, I want to win a championship. So whatever I can sacrifice to get back to that championship level, I’m willing to do it.”

The 29-year-old was limited to 36 games for Indiana last season but posted strong per-game averages of 19.1 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds. A sixth-man role should do wonders for Brogdon’s health, as he has failed to appear in at least 60 games each of the past three seasons. Still, his overall fantasy value has taken a hit with his arrival to Beantown.

