Chicago Cubs Place SP Kyle Hendricks on 15-Day IL by SportsGrid 34 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Chicago Cubs insider Gordon Wittenmyer, the team has placed starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. A corresponding roster move will be announced later today.

Not surprisingly, Hendricks goes on IL with shoulder strain. Awaiting corresponding move. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) July 6, 2022

Hendricks left Tuesday’s 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers after experiencing soreness in his throwing shoulder. The 32-year-old lasted three innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits.

Speaking postgame, Hendricks said, “No point in pushing it. It’s not something that’s so bad that it’s going to get out of control, but it’s just not great. Something I’ve definitely got to get checked out to see what it’s all about.”

No timetable has been given for the California native’s return.

Before the injury, Hendricks had a 4-6 record, a 4.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and a 66/24 strikeout to walk ratio across 16 starts (84 1/3 IP).

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cubs at +225 on the moneyline ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s contest against the Brewers.