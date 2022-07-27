Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce Agree to Adjusted Contract by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar tight end Travis Kelce have agreed on an adjusted contract that will see the 32-year-old earn a raise in 2022.

The #Chiefs and star TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on an adjusted contract to give him a raise in 2022, sources say. Money is moved from the back of the deal to properly compensate Kelce. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2022

Kelce signed a four-year, $57 million extension in 2020, but the guarantees on the deal run out after this year.

It’s a much-deserved bump financially for one of the game’s all-time great tight ends. Fellow star tight end George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers said in May that Kelce and his $14.25 million in annual salary “boggles the mind,” effectively calling on Chiefs’ management to further reward one of the best players in franchise history.

Kelce is coming off another productive season in 2021, racking up 92 catches for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns. It was his sixth-consecutive year with 1,000 or more yards receiving, a record for a tight end.

Yet to show any signs of physical decline, Kelce shapes up to be amongst the best at his position in 2022, both in fantasy and reality.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs holding the third-best Super Bowl odds at +950.